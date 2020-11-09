1/
Mary Louise Chasse
Chasse, Mary Louise
Marylou Chasse, of Milford, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2020. Born on June 12, 1948 in Bridgeport, she was the daughter of the late William and Edna Chasse. Marylou loved her family and spending time together at family gatherings. She enjoyed reading, Sudoku, UConn Women's Basketball, collecting lighthouses and Dickens Village, online shopping, and cheering at her nephews sporting events.
Marylou leaves behind her sisters, Melinda Chasse and Elaine (William) Cooper; nieces, Emily (Hans) Melin and Jennifer (Michael) Illuzzi; nephew, Evan DeMers; and great-nephews and nieces, Clara, Camilla, Lukas, Alexander, and Haley. She was predeceased by her brother, William Chasse.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Saint Mary Church, 70 Gulf St., Milford (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Interment will be private. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
