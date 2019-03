Dunn, Mary Louise

Mary Louise Dunn, 84, of Milford, beloved wife of the late John F. Dunn, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2019. Born on August 4, 1934 in Bridgeport CT, she was the daughter of the late Earle Burbank Nettleton and Marie Schultz Nettleton.

Mary Lou was a life long Milford Resident and spent the majority of her professional career employed by US Motors. She was a past president of The Milford Jaycee Wives and an avid reader who loved to work in her garden. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Mary Lou is predeceased by her daughter Marcia A. Stirk. She is survived by her sons John M. (Michelle) Dunn and Robert M. (Mary) Dunn; her son-in-law Albert Stirk; her grandchildren, Patrick (Tara) Stirk and Abby (Joshua Spoerndle) Stirk, Sean and Madison Dunn, and Ryan, Olivia and Matthew Dunn; her great grandchildren Thomas Marchitto, Eva and Julianna Stirk, and Wyatt Spoerndle; her sister Patricia Nettleton; her beloved dogs Cassie and Coby.

All services will be Private. The family is being compassionately cared for by CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME 107 Broad St. Milford, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Milford Animal Shelter. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 3, 2019