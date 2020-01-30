New Haven Register Obituaries
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Angels, Holy Angels Campus
525 Main St.
South Meriden, CT
View Map
1930 - 2020
Mary M. Byczynski Obituary
Byczynski, Mary M.
Mary Madeline Theresa Monna Byczynski, 89, died on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Born in New Britain, CT, on May 20, 1930, she was the beloved daughter of the late Anthony and Nicolina "Lena" Monna Hayden and George Hayden.
She had lived in Meriden for most of her life and was a graduate of New Britain Senior High School and attended St. Ann Church in New Britain. She was a devout parishioner of Holy Angels Church in South Meriden.
She is survived by her son, Kevin G. Byczynski and his late wife Sherry (Kittredge) of Meriden; her daughter, Michele M. Byczynski and her partner Patty Frantz of Lakeland, FL; her five grandchildren, Adam G. Byczynski, Brian J. Thompson, Jose Garcia, Adrian Hernandez and Caleb Ortiz; and her sister, Beatrice Lapointe of Newington. She is also survived by nieces and nephews; Corrine Lapointe, Mark and Darlene Letizio and Robert Lapointe, a great-niece Stacey Richardson and her husband Corey, numerous cousins, and six great grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels, Holy Angels Campus, 525 Main St., South Meriden, CT 06450. Everyone is asked to meet directly at church. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in New Britain. Family and friends may call at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden on Friday, January 31st from 4 to 6 p.m. For a full obituary and online condolences please visit jferryfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 31, 2020
