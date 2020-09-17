1/1
Mary M. Guarino
Guarino, Mary M.
In Wallingford, September 17, 2020, Mary M. Guarino, 94, of Wallingford, formerly of New Haven. She was the wife of the late George Guarino. Loving mother of Georgianna Libero of Wallingford and Paul R. Guarino of W. Palm Beach, FL. Sister of Matteo Gagliardi of Tampa, FL. Also survived by her 4 cherished grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by siblings Ralph Gagliardi, Julia Gagliardi DePoto, Peter Gagliardi, Margaret Gagliardi Coppola, Michael Gagliardi and Evelyn Gagliardi Murano. Mary was born in New Haven September 15, 1926 daughter of the late Matteo and Adeline Scandone Gagliardi. Funeral from Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden Monday at 10 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 382 Hope Hill Rd., Wallingford. Burial in All Saints Cemetery. Visitation is Monday from 8:30 a.m. - 10 a.m. Masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, contributions to a charity of one's choice. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 17, 2020.
