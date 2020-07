Or Copy this URL to Share

Mazzola, Mary M.

Mary M. Mazzola 97 entered into eternal rest on April 22, 2020. She was born in Ansonia on Nov. 20, 1922 daughter of the late Angelo and Rose (Bataglia) Mazzola. A communicant of Church of the Assumption and Holy Rosary Church. Mary was predeceased by her son William S. Gesner and 2 brothers and sisters. See William S. Gesner obituary for more information.



