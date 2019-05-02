New Haven Register Obituaries
Arnett, Mary Mahon
Mary Mahon Arnett, 87, of West Haven passed away peacefully at her home on April 28, 2019. She was the wife of the late Allen Richard Arnett. Born Nov. 16, 1931 in New Haven a daughter of the late William and Catherine Carney Mahon, she was employed for twenty years at Conn. Limo and prior to that had worked at the 6th Circuit Court, Small Claims Division. She is survived by a step daughter Linda Micowski of Meriden and many dear friends. Funeral from Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden, Tuesday at 12:00 (Noon). Mass of Christian Burial in St. Lawrence Church, West Haven at 12:30. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday morning prior to the Mass from 11:00-12:00. www.siskbrothers.com
