Mary (Nuzzo) Markowski


1928 - 2020
Mary (Nuzzo) Markowski Obituary
Markowski, Mary (Nuzzo)
Mary (Nuzzo) Markowski, born in New Haven, Connecticut on May 13, 1928, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020 in Rocky Hill, Connecticut. She was the daughter of Albert and Mary (DeCrescenzo) Nuzzo. Mary raised her family in North Haven, Connecticut where she made a beautiful home with her beloved husband John and their three children. Mary had a wonderful gift for making friends. She was very charismatic and funny and loved to talk with people which made her exceptional at her job as a receptionist at Corometrics in Wallingford where she met lifelong friends. Mary retired to Florida where she enjoyed the sun and warm weather. She loved to dress for any occasion and enjoyed going out dancing with her husband. She also loved to read and watch her favorite classic movies. Mary is survived by her daughter Joan Commons of Las Vegas, Nevada, and son Stephen Markowski and his wife Lori of Rocky Hill, Connecticut, her grandchildren Andrea Larsen and her husband Tom, Brandon Fisher and Jessica Markowski, and great-grandchildren Ava, Daniel, Kelsey and Kamryn. She also leaves her sister Lorraine Bailey and her husband Everett, brothers-in-law Ernest Cassella, Raymond Markowski and his wife Maryann, Myron Markowski, and sister-in-law Angela Markowski along with several nieces and nephews and dear friends. She was predeceased by her adoring husband John Markowski, her daughter Linda Markowski Fisher and her husband Burt, her sisters Nancy Cassella, Roseanne Conte and her husband Chuck, brother Vincent Nuzzo and his wife Ruth, sisters-in-law Theresa and Frances Markowski and brothers-in-law Edward, Stanley, Thomas and Joseph Markowski.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Apple Rehab in Rocky Hill, especially Evelyn and Maria for all of their loving care and attention. A memorial mass will be held during a safer time in the future.www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 26, 2020
