Mary Massimino DeLucia, 91, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank Joseph "Hot Dog" DeLucia. Mary was born in Capri, Italy on November 20, 1927 and was the daughter of the late Miguel and Filomena Viva Massimino. She enjoyed her many cats, trips to Florida, the beach and most of all spending time will her family whom she loved unconditionally. Mother of Mary Ann DeMatteo (Bill) and Frank DeLucia. Grandmother of Therese DeMatteo, Bill DeMatteo, Robin, Frank, Michael and Nicholas DeLucia. Great-Grandmother of Ashley and Brandon Blakely, Emma DeMatteo, Trevor and Gavin Fleck, Hayden & Hailey DeLucia and Rocco DeLucia. Great great-grandmother of Mason. Sister of Gennaro "Michael" Massimino and the late Tecla Maricondi and Frank Massimino.

Her funeral procession will leave the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue on Monday morning at 11:00. Visiting hours will be from 9:00 to 11:00. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Therese Church, 555 Middletown Avenue, North Haven at 11:30am. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd. Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 24, 2019