New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Therese Church
555 Middletown Avenue
North Haven, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary DeLucia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Massimino DeLucia


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Massimino DeLucia Obituary
DeLucia, Mary Massimino
Mary Massimino DeLucia, 91, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank Joseph "Hot Dog" DeLucia. Mary was born in Capri, Italy on November 20, 1927 and was the daughter of the late Miguel and Filomena Viva Massimino. She enjoyed her many cats, trips to Florida, the beach and most of all spending time will her family whom she loved unconditionally. Mother of Mary Ann DeMatteo (Bill) and Frank DeLucia. Grandmother of Therese DeMatteo, Bill DeMatteo, Robin, Frank, Michael and Nicholas DeLucia. Great-Grandmother of Ashley and Brandon Blakely, Emma DeMatteo, Trevor and Gavin Fleck, Hayden & Hailey DeLucia and Rocco DeLucia. Great great-grandmother of Mason. Sister of Gennaro "Michael" Massimino and the late Tecla Maricondi and Frank Massimino.
Her funeral procession will leave the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue on Monday morning at 11:00. Visiting hours will be from 9:00 to 11:00. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Therese Church, 555 Middletown Avenue, North Haven at 11:30am. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd. Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now