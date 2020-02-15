New Haven Register Obituaries

Celentano Funeral Home
424 Elm Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-865-1234
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church
Mary Mattie


1934 - 2020
Mary Mattie Obituary
Mattie, Mary
Mary Besbessides Mattie, 85, of Hamden passed away peacefully at home on February 13, 2020. She was the widow of John R. Mattie. Mary was born in New Haven on July 30, 1934 a daughter of the late Harry and Florence Odabashoglou Besbessides. She was a retired secretary for the Railroad and the Yale School of Management and also was a proud member of the Daughters of Penelope, Mycale Chapter 137 at St. Barbara Parish. She is survived by her sister, Catherine Marathas, a niece Maria (Anthony) Mase, nephews George Arnaoutis and Alex Marathas, and great nieces and nephews, Haley, Nicole, and Andrew Arnaoutis, and Aubrie and Krystina Velleca. She was predeceased by her brother Jordan Besbessides and sister Evangeline (Angie) Arnaoutis.
Friends and family may call at St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church Tuesday morning from 9-11 followed by a funeral service at 11:00. Interment will follow in Beaverdale Memorial Park next to her husband John. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Barbara's Building Fund, 480 Racebrook Rd., Orange, CT 06477.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 16, 2020
