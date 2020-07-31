McDermott, Mary "Kathie"
Mary K. (O'Hara) McDermott, age 81, of Ansonia, affectionately known as Kathie, peacefully entered into eternal rest on July 25, 2020, at Griffin Hospital, with her loving family by her side, following a short illness. She was the beloved wife of 45 years to James C. McDermott Sr. Mrs. McDermott was born in New Haven on Dec. 5, 1938, daughter of the late James O'Hara, former Derby Superintendent for 27 years and the late Mary Shay O'Hara, private duty Registered Nurse at Griffin Hospital. Kathie was a graduate of St. Joseph's College in West Hartford and later earned her Master's Degree from Fairfield University. She began her career as a teacher in Derby for 8 years and later for the Orange Board of Education for 27 years, until her retirement in 1995. A kind, self-less and generous person, she always put the needs of others first. She and her husband enjoyed spending their winter months in Melbourne, FL and vacationing in the summer in Maine, where she loved a good lobster roll. Kathie was a member of St. Jude Church in Derby and the Red Hat Society. In addition to her husband James, she leaves to cherish her memory, step-children, Nancy Schober of Orlando, FL, Kathleen Schilling (Wally) and Deborah Williams (Robert) of Melbourne, FL and James C. McDermott Jr. (Josie) of Ansonia, 8 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, dear cousins, Candace and Christi and best friends, Mary Yourwith and Carol McLaughlin. Per Mrs. McDermott's request, her funeral service will be private with inurnment in the family plot in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. Contributions in her name may be made to Griffin Hospital Development Fund, 130 Division Street, Derby, CT 06418. The SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia has been privileged with the arrangements. To sign Kathie's guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com
.