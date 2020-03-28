|
|
Newell, Mary Michels
Mary Michels Newell, 101, of Orange, CT, loving wife of 61 years to the late Bruce E. Newell, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2020. Mary was born on November 18, 1918 in Amsterdam, NY, the daughter of John and Sadie Michels. She lived in this area until 1946 and moved to Orange in 1954. She leaves a daughter, Margaret of Hassocks, England; a son, Bruce A. Newell (Mara) of Wallingford, CT; and her loving grandson, Christopher. Also survived by her sister-in-law, Ruth Reilly (George) of Gig Harbor, WA; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Sigmund of Marco Island, FL and Richard of Amsterdam, NY.
Mary received her B.S. from Syracuse University in 1940 and a Master's degree from the same institution in 1941. She taught in upstate New York for 5 years. When she moved to Connecticut, she did substitute teaching in the West Haven and Amity school systems. She also helped set up the library at Racebrook School and volunteered at the Orange Public Library. Mary went on to receive a Master's Degree in Library Science from Southern Connecticut State University in 1966. She then became Librarian at Southern and retired in 1983 after 20 years of service.
Mary was a longtime parishioner of Holy Infant Church and a member of the Catholic Women's Guild. She was also a member of Racebrook Country Club.
Interment will be private. The family has been compassionately cared for by the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Newell family, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 29, 2020