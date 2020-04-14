|
Morann, Mary
Mary Morann of East Haven on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, the holiest day in the Catholic religion, Mary "Tootie" Morann (née Toohey), aged 90, passed peacefully from this Earth. Mary was a loving mother of 8 children, grandmother to 11 grandchildren, and great-grandmother to 9 great-grandchildren. Mary was predeceased by her mother, Mary Toohey (née McNamara), father, John J. Toohey, sister, Theresa Dombrowski, brother, John J. Toohey, and nephew, Steven A. Dombrowski.
In July of 2012 Mary's loving husband, William E. "Kayo" Morann died, leaving a large void in Mary's life. Mary is survived by her 8 children and their spouses; daughters: Kathleen Dornfeld and Bill of Branford, CT, Nancy Morann Addario and John of East Hampton, CT, Susan Camera and Sal of Old Saybrook, CT, Karen Vanacore of Branford, CT; sons: William E. Morann III and Laura of Madison, CT, John J. Morann of East Haven, CT, who was Mary's devoted primary caregiver during the last year of her life, Kevin P. Morann and Kathy of East Haven, CT, and Christopher D. Morann of East Hartford, CT. Grandchildren and their spouses are: William Dornfeld and Melody of Ft. Collins, CO, Jessica Mills and Brad of Marshfield, MA, Thomas Vanacore of Branford, CT, Tara Vanacore of Guilford, CT, Ashley Camera of Old Saybrook, CT, Ryan Addario of Burlington, VT, Kelley Vanacore of East Haven, CT, Liam Morann of Charlotte, NC, Logan Morann of Madison, CT, Kaitlin Vanacore of Guilford, CT, and Carissa Sanchez and Francisco of Hamden, CT. She is also survived by her sister, Joan Cox, of East Haven, CT, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Mary was fiercely proud of her Irish heritage, and was a devout Catholic. At age 9, Mary moved from Momaguin and the beach she loved so much. At her new home, she watched her father, John Toohey, build a modest house with his own hands, stone by stone, timber by timber. Mom loved the house her Dad built, and would often share her childhood memories of growing up there. She loved the view of the Farm River curling along and forcing its way through the narrows of the old tide gates, and loved reminiscing about running to catch the trolley for school, every morning. She was proud to live in that home for the rest of her life.
Tootie and Kayo met in high school, wed in their early twenties, and were married for 62 years. Over a 20-year span, they had 8 children, and continued fulfilling their mutual dream of raising a large family. Each one of her children thought that they were "her favorite", which she would say was a testament to being a good mother. As their family continued to grow, Tootie and Kayo followed and enjoyed the sports and activities of their grandchildren. Together they traveled all over New England as their grandchildren's most enthusiastic fans, attending everything from hockey and baseball, to choir competition. Tootie was an avid NCAA Division I basketball fan. She was particularly fond of watching the UCONN Women's Basketball team. Tootie and Kayo followed UCONN Men's basketball since the late 1980s and Tootie had high expectations for next year's return to "The Big East". After retirement, they did just about everything together. Guided by their strong faith, Tootie and Kayo both found comfort in the knowledge that they would be reunited.
Though the reality of the ongoing pandemic prevented any of her loved ones from being physically present in her final hours, there was never a doubt about the love they all shared. Unsurprisingly to anyone who knew her, some of her last voiced concerns were about the safety of others.
Mary's family would like to thank the staff of Yale New Haven hospital for their incredible kindness and sensitivity, which went beyond their professional obligations. Her family would also like to thank Dr. Harold Levy and his office manager, Sue Morgan, for their care of Mary and their advice to her family during the past 55 years.
Due to the pandemic, there will be no calling hours. A celebration of life will be scheduled when life returns to normal. Tootie will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Kayo, at All Saints Cemetery in North Haven, with private burial services provided by Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home, 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a local Foodbank, The or the Shore Line Trolley Museum.
