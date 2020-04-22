|
|
Crespo, Mary R.
Mary Reis Crespo, 97, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020 at Maplewood at Orange with her beloved niece, Maria Reis-Greim of West Haven, by her side. She was predeceased by the love of her life, Adelino R. (Lee) Crespo. Mary is survived by her loving son David of North Haven; cherished grandchildren William Crespo and Jennifer Crespo, both of Hamden; sister Delores George of Milford, brother and sister-in-law Dominick and Alzira Reis of West Haven, sister-in-law Gerrie Reis of Hamden; and numerous adoring nieces, nephews and godchildren. She was predeceased by her sister Rose Mendes, brother Joseph Reis, Sr. and nephews Michael Reis and Paul George. The oldest daughter of the late Maria Simoes Reis and Dominick Reis, Sr., Mary was born on February 8, 1923 in Aveiro, Portugal, and immigrated to the United States when she was two years old, growing up in New Haven's Hill neighborhood. At a time when it was uncommon to see women in executive positions, Mary stood out as an accomplished businesswoman, joining Seton Name Plate Corporation in the mid-1950s, shortly after graduating from business school. While there, she helped the Company's founder grow the business to a multi-million dollar corporation, retiring as Executive Vice President in 1982. Mary carefully balanced her responsibilities at work with her life at home, often spending evenings helping her son, David, with homework after making dinner, leaving time for fun and games that he still fondly remembers. After her retirement, Mary and her husband Lee spent winters at their home in Spring Hill, FL, where she loved hosting her family, especially her grandchildren, who enjoyed extended stays where she happily spoiled them. Mary continued to split her time between Connecticut and Florida after her husband's passing, until she was no longer able to do so. Mary had a talent for interior design, working with professionals to make her various homes true showplaces. She also enjoyed cooking and baking, gladly sharing the recipes to her favorite culinary creations. Mary loved to travel, particularly to her native Portugal, where she enjoyed spending time with extended family and friends. Above all else, Mary loved her family and took joy from the time she spent with them. Mary's family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff at Maplewood at Orange for their caring and compassion during her time there.
A funeral Mass and celebration of Mary's life will be held at a date to be determined. Services and burial will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the WEST HAVEN FUNERAL HOME, 662 Savin Avenue, West Haven. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to The Yale New Haven Children's Hospital. To leave an online remembrance, please visit
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 26, 2020