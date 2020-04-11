|
Radziszewski, Mary
Mary Nestor Radziszewski, 83, died peacefully on April 8, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital due to complications of COVID-19. She was predeceased by the love of her life, Walter S. Radziszewski, Sr. Mary is survived by devoted children Mary-Claire Zoghb (Nicolas), Walter S. Radziszewski, Jr. (Debbie), and Suzanne Redmond; beloved granddaughters Rachel Houston of Charlotte, NC, and Randi Daugustinis, Esq. (Thomas) of Saint Augustine, FL; cherished great-granddaughters Isabella and Charlotte; and numerous accomplished nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and godchildren. Mary is also survived by cousin Florence Szeligowski of Bethany. The only daughter of Jadwiga Adamski and Walter J. Nester, Sr., Mary was born on February 7, 1937, and grew up in New Haven's Cedar Hill neighborhood with three older brothers. Predeceased by John J. Nester (Joan) and Francis J. Nester (Joan), she is survived by Walter J. Nester, Jr. (Patricia) of North Haven. Mary lived her life in service to others. After St. Mary's High School, she graduated from the St. Raphael's School of Nursing in 1957, where she was class president. She worked in the emergency room, where she enjoyed the challenge of dealing with varied crises. While her children were young, she spent days with them on Lake Street beach (the family moved to West Haven in 1964). She went back to work as a school nurse at Notre Dame High School in order to enjoy summers camping with her family. Later, Mary and her extended family spent many weekends at their home on Cape Cod, where she hoped to retire. With her passion for learning, Mary earned a Masters degree from Southern Connecticut State University and began teaching health education at Notre Dame High School. On the school's behalf, she applied for and won grants to teach courses she designed (while sitting in a beach chair at Lake Street): a sex education seminar for seniors and a parenting course. Next, she launched a highly successful career in real estate. She served her clients with love and expertise. After attending daily Mass, she would head out to list and show properties. She won numerous awards and honors for her service to her community, including a 2009 Jimmy Award. With her husband, Mary was a dedicated parishioner of Our Lady of Victory Church, where she served on the Finance Committee, worked at countless annual carnivals, and put her nursing skills to use as a member of the church's Wellness Team. She also served for many years as president of the Seth Haley Scholarship Committee, which awarded grants to seniors graduating from West Haven High School, among others. Mary's family is grateful to the caring staff of Seacrest Retirement Center for filling the past two years with joy and companionship. A funeral Mass and celebration of Mary's life will be held at a date to be determine.
