|
|
Reeves, Mary
Born April 7, 1948 – Oct. 21, 2019. She was preceded in life by the following: father William Reaves Sr., great-grandson Sean J. Reeves Jr., brother William J. Reaves Jr., mother Mary Reaves (Green). Mary leaves behind siblings, Geraldine, Nathaniel, Betty and David Reaves, Kathleen Ware and Geneva Savage. She also leaves children Regina Reaves and Son's Sean and Quincy Reeves, ten grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held Fri. Oct. 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Pitts Chapel Church, 64 Brewster St., New Haven, CT 06511. Calling hours 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Reeves family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 23, 2019