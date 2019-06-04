Hoffman, Mary Regina

Mary Regina Hoffman, age 95 of New Haven, CT, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 in Clinton, CT with her loving family by her side. Regina was born May 14, 1924 in New Haven to the late Mary and Cornelius Fitzpatrick. Regina attended St. Boniface Grammar School in New Haven and graduated from Commercial High School. In later years, Regina attended Southern CT State University. After high school, Regina went to work for the Southern CT Telephone Company, where she worked until starting her family. She returned to the workforce in 1965 for the Yale University Math Department, where she worked until her retirement. Regina was a proud member of the "Greatest Generation". For her it was Faith, Family and Education. Regina, a devout Catholic, attended Mass daily and served many years as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Aedan Church. Many will remember Regina as a swimmer. One of her great pleasures was teaching her grandchildren to swim. Regina especially enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be remembered by all those who loved her for her strength, generosity, sense of humor and devotion to her family and faith. Regina is survived by her children Maryrose Hoffman of Branford, Hon. Barbara Anne Hoffman of Clinton, Sally Anne Menard (Stephan) of Somerset, MA and Carol Regina Chiappone (Joseph) of Woodbridge, her cherished grandchildren Catherine Hoffman, Stephan Menard, Jennifer Chiappone, Peter Menard (Shauna), Joseph Chiappone, Felicia Reichbart, Brandon Payne and great-granddaughter Nina Michelle Menard. She was predeceased by her husband James Hoffman, children Paul J. Hoffman, Margaret A. Hoffman and James P. Hoffman, sister Sheila Logan, brothers Thomas Fitzpatrck and Neil Fitzpatrick.

Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours at Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden on Thursday from 4:00-7:00 p.m. The Funeral procession will leave the Funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Friday to proceed to St. Aedans Church, New Haven for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Aedan-St. Brendan Church in New Haven in her memory. Please see online memorial at www.siskbrothers.com Published in The New Haven Register on June 5, 2019