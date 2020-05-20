Reilly, MaryMary Elizabeth (Betty) Nolan Reilly, daughter of George R. and Katherine Corbett Nolan passed away on May 20, 2020, just shy of her 90 th birthday. She was predeceased by her husband Richard Reilly. Betty is survived by her three sons, Peter (Boston, MA), Michael ( Harrisville, NH), Jim (North Haven), and her daughter Sue Reddecliff (Virginia Beach, VA). She will also be missed by daughter-in-law Lucy Reilly, son-in-law John Reddecliff and future daughter-in-law Claudia Smith. Her grandsons Nolan Reilly (Harrisville, NH) and Jack Reddecliff (Ocean Springs, MS) will always have fond memories of "Yaya". Brock and Lindsay Smith of Sand Springs, OK are considered honorary grandchildren. Her youngest brother George Nolan also survives her. Her family will miss hearing her stories of sneaking into the Yale Bowl to play hide brothers and sisters. Betty had many interests. At the age of 78 years old, she started her passion for watercolor painting. Her paintings are treasured by her family. In addition to her immediate family, she is survived by her many wonderful nieces and nephews.Due to the COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held for just the immediate family. Charitable donations can be made to The David House in Lebanon, New Hampshire or to the Lifebridge Community Services – Meals on Wheels of Greater New Haven. To send a condolence, please see her obituary @www.beecherandbennett.com.