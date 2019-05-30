Home

January 24, 1931 - May 22, 2019, age 88
Daughter of Daniel Farrell and Catherine Farrell (Sullivan) of New York, NY died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Papillion, NE. Mary was an amazing mother and grandmother. She is preceded by her infant daughter, sister Catherine Consolazio (Farrell), and three brothers, Daniel, Edward, and Brendan. Mary lived most of her life in Hamden, CT before joining her family in NE. She is survived by her son, Richard Ryan, her daughter in law, Janice, and her three grandchildren, Adrienne, Ryan, and Sean. There will be no formal service, but friends can express their condolences to Rich and Janice at 15 Blossom Tree Court, Stafford, VA 22554. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to the at alz.org/donate.
The Nebraska Cremation Society
402-200-3366
NebraskaCremation.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 31, 2019
