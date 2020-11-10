1/1
Mary Sargolini
1914 - 2020
Sargolini, Mary
Mary Sargolini, 106, of Hamden died November 10th at Yale N.H. Hospital after a brief illness. She was the loving wife of the late Dave Sargolini Sr.. Born in New Haven, March 23, 1914, she was the daughter of the late Roccco and Marianna Medea Buzzuto. Mary was a lifelong member of the former St. Ann's parish. She is survived by a son Dave Jr. (Concetta "Tina") Sargolini of East Haven, grandchildren; Jonathan (Julie), and Ashlee Sargolini, and great-grandchildren Bryden and Sienna. Funeral services will be held FRIDAY at 10:30 a.m. in the Peter H. Torello & Son F.H., 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden. Friends may call Friday morning from 9 - 10:30. Burial will follow in Beaverdale.



Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:30 AM
NOV
13
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Funeral services provided by
Peter H. Torello & Sons Funeral Home
1022 Dixwell Ave.
Hamden, CT 06514
(203) 624-4959
