Smith, Mary

Mary Bridget Smith of Branford died Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Mary was born March 10, 1934 in Gortaquill, Milltown, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, Ireland, daughter of the late John Reilly and Maryellen McCarten Reilly. She was the wife of the late James J. Smith and is survived by her daughters, Patricia Smith and Mary Smith both of New York, NY, as well as her siblings, Ann Straw, Kathleen Reilly, Carmel Loftus, John Reilly, Tom Reilly, Oliver Reilly, and Seamus Reilly. She was predeceased by her brother Patrick Reilly and sister Madge Reilly.

Visitation will be Tuesday morning from 8:00 – 9:00 at the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 in St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish, 731 Main Street, Branford. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. For directions and online memorial see www.wsclancy.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary's name to . Published in The New Haven Register on June 23, 2019