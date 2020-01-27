|
Soules, Mary
Mary Grimshaw Soules, 95 of Lake Placid FL and New Haven, CT. died on January 26th, 2020 She was the widow of the late William Thomas Soules, and the daughter of the late Raymond and Catherine Grimshaw. She is survived by her son William T. Soules of Middletown RI, and her daughter Dr. Jo-Ann Soules of Guilford, CT, four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brothers, Edward Grimshaw, Raymond Grimshaw, John Grimshaw, and Thomas Grimshaw, and her sisters, Theresa Grimshaw Souhrada and Catherine Grimshaw Ceraso. She is survived by her sisters Carol Grimshaw Mennone, and Barbara Grimshaw Davidson and her brother Robert Grimshaw. She was born on August 29th, 1924 in Lowell, MA, and later grew up in New Haven, CT. She retired from SNET after 25 years' service and moved to Lake Placid FL. Mary was an avid bowler, was Secretary / Treasurer for the WIBC in CT and in FL for many years. Mary traveled to bowl in tournaments throughout the country including the cities of Las Vegas, Nevada, and San Diego, CA. Also, for many years she bowled at the annual tournament in Keane, New Hampshire, and continued bowling long after her retirement.
Visiting hours will be on Friday, January 30th, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hawley Lincoln Memorial Funeral Service, 1315Boston Post Rd., Guilford, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 31st at St. George Catholic Church, 33 Whitfield St., Guilford, CT at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the Beaverdale Memorial Park, 90 Pine Rock Ave., New Haven, CT. In lieu of any flowers, the family has requested donations be sent to the . To sign the online guestbook, please visit hawleylincolnmemorial.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 28, 2020