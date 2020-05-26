Strickland, Mary
Mary F. Strickland, 88, of New Haven, departed this life May 24, 2020. She was the wife of her late husband Robert Strickland, and the mother of her late daughter Barbara Haynes. Prior to retiring, she was employed at Echlin Manufacturing Company and Defrank's Cleaning Company. She leaves to cherish her memories, grandchildren Robert Strickland, Mitchell and Trina Strickland (granddaughter-in-law), Maurice Strickland, Terlayne Haynes and Tasonn Haynes; host of great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends. Graveside service will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, 769 Ella Grasso Blvd., New Haven. Services of comffort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven,CT 06511. T leave a message of comfort for the Strickland family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net
Published in The New Haven Register on May 26, 2020.