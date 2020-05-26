Mary Strickland
Strickland, Mary
Mary F. Strickland, 88, of New Haven, departed this life May 24, 2020. She was the wife of her late husband Robert Strickland, and the mother of her late daughter Barbara Haynes. Prior to retiring, she was employed at Echlin Manufacturing Company and Defrank's Cleaning Company. She leaves to cherish her memories, grandchildren Robert Strickland, Mitchell and Trina Strickland (granddaughter-in-law), Maurice Strickland, Terlayne Haynes and Tasonn Haynes; host of great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends. Graveside service will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, 769 Ella Grasso Blvd., New Haven. Services of comffort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven,CT 06511. T leave a message of comfort for the Strickland family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net



Published in The New Haven Register on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 786-4732
