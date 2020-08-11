Sutcliffe, Mary
Mary Malley Sutcliffe, 86, of Fort Lauderdale passed away July 21, 2020 from Covid 19. Mary was born in New Haven, CT on April 18, 1934 to the late Mary Coyle and John Malley. Mary was predeceased by her Sister Jean (Edward) Filanowski and her only grandson Vincent Hosker. She is survived by her Husband Alan and three daughters: Evelyn Sutcliffe (Viren) Amin, Valerie Sutcliffe, Christine Sutcliffe and two granddaughters Emily Hosker and Sapna Amin, several cousins, nieces and nephew. Online condolences can be shared at edkalis.com
