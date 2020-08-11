1/1
Mary Sutcliffe
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sutcliffe, Mary
Mary Malley Sutcliffe, 86, of Fort Lauderdale passed away July 21, 2020 from Covid 19. Mary was born in New Haven, CT on April 18, 1934 to the late Mary Coyle and John Malley. Mary was predeceased by her Sister Jean (Edward) Filanowski and her only grandson Vincent Hosker. She is survived by her Husband Alan and three daughters: Evelyn Sutcliffe (Viren) Amin, Valerie Sutcliffe, Christine Sutcliffe and two granddaughters Emily Hosker and Sapna Amin, several cousins, nieces and nephew. Online condolences can be shared at edkalis.com. Arrangements entrusted to Edwards Cremation and Funeral Service, Wilton Manors.
edkalis.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved