Mary Sutcliffe
1934 - 2020
Sutcliffe, Mary
Mary Malley Sutcliffe, 86, of Fort Lauderdale passed away July 21, 2020 from Covid 19. Mary was born in New Haven, CT on April 18, 1934 to the late Mary Coyle and John Malley. Mary was predeceased by her Sister Jean (Edward) Filanowski and her only grandson Vincent Hosker. She is survived by her Husband Alan and three daughters: Evelyn Sutcliffe (Viren) Amin, Valerie Sutcliffe, Christine Sutcliffe and two granddaughters Emily Hosker and Sapna Amin, several cousins, nieces and nephew. Online condolences can be shared at edkalis.com. Arrangements entrusted to Edwards Cremation and Funeral Service, Wilton Manors.
edkalis.com

Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Cremation and Funeral Services - WILTON MANORS
1108 NE 23 DRIVE
Wilton Manors, FL 33305
(954) 566-5564
August 10, 2020
Mary, was the most caring, loving , warm ,kind, gentle, person ,her smile laughter was uplifting ,her stories could go on forever she had so many to tell .
Mary made us feel so welcome and comfortable you would make us the most amazing cakes yummy, your dinner parties where always fall of laughter with tears of joy food delicious always nothing was ever to much We had such fun and laughs . Remember at the Irish nights our singing voices and chuckling trying to keep a straight face at times ,listening to the Bag Pipes whilst eating cabbage and corn beef ,joking about what’s under that gentleman's kilt .To top off that night Mary you and Alan won the raffle twice Judy noticed your neighbors where not to happy .
We will miss you truly Just can not believe we are not there today to celebrate your life , know you hold a special place in our hearts always so many memories cherished we thank you for this a honour a privilege Mary to be part of your life we appreciate all you have done for us and others we are sure .Please say hello to Grandad Bill and Nan, Hold Vincent close we all know those dinner parties, laughter drinks amazing stories will flow up there now God bless you forever in our hearts ♥.
Always in our hearts .
Sue Goddard and family especially Dave Judy
Family
