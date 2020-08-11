Mary, was the most caring, loving , warm ,kind, gentle, person ,her smile laughter was uplifting ,her stories could go on forever she had so many to tell .

Mary made us feel so welcome and comfortable you would make us the most amazing cakes yummy, your dinner parties where always fall of laughter with tears of joy food delicious always nothing was ever to much We had such fun and laughs . Remember at the Irish nights our singing voices and chuckling trying to keep a straight face at times ,listening to the Bag Pipes whilst eating cabbage and corn beef ,joking about what’s under that gentleman's kilt .To top off that night Mary you and Alan won the raffle twice Judy noticed your neighbors where not to happy .

We will miss you truly Just can not believe we are not there today to celebrate your life , know you hold a special place in our hearts always so many memories cherished we thank you for this a honour a privilege Mary to be part of your life we appreciate all you have done for us and others we are sure .Please say hello to Grandad Bill and Nan, Hold Vincent close we all know those dinner parties, laughter drinks amazing stories will flow up there now God bless you forever in our hearts ♥.

Always in our hearts .

Sue Goddard and family especially Dave Judy

