Colafati, Mary T.
Mary T. Colafati, age 89, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2020 in New Haven, CT. Born and raised in New York City, Mary graduated from St. Vincent Ferrer High School in 1949. She worked as a typist for New York Telephone until her marriage to George A. Colafati on April 18, 1953.
They raised five children together. George's career in the U.S. Air Force in the early years meant relocating the family often, including 2 multi-year assignments in England and locations in the U.S. She held the family together through thick and thin over many years. Later, Mary worked at the New Haven Register for 20 years until retiring in 1996.
Mary instilled in her children the importance of hard work, family and a strong faith. She lived with a deep sympathy and generosity of spirit that will be deeply missed. She approached the work of each day with energy and spirit and was a role model for everyone. Her home was for decades the gathering place for immediate and extended family. Mary enjoyed knitting, bowling and cooking. A lifelong Mets fan, avid reader and devout Catholic; her family was her pride and joy. She took special interest in her grandchildren and enjoyed hearing about their lives, education, careers and adventures. She especially cherished welcoming five great-grandchildren in the past three years.
Mary was predeceased by her husband George in 1991. Surviving are her children: Rosemary Vitali (Joe) Killingworth, CT; Theresa Donovan (Tom) Verbank, NY; Kathy Werth (Jim) Woodbury, CT; George A. Colafati, Jr., North Branford, CT; Dominic Colafati (Anne Erling) Albany, NY. She is also survived by twelve grandchildren and their spouses: Karen, Colleen, Danielle (Cliff Locke) and Joseph P. Vitali; Laura (Curran Kennedy), Mary, Kelly (Louis Paesano) and Ryan Donovan; Ashley(Matt Damon) and Lauren (Jeff Wilson) Werth; Amelia and Ingrid Colafati; and great-grandchildren George, Louis and Evelyn Paesano; Juliana Damon and James Locke.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., St. Augustine Church, 30 Caputo Road, North Branford. Interment at St. Agnes Cemetery, Branford.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Connecticut, 860 Howard Avenue, New Haven, CT 06519. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.keenanfuneralhome.com
.