Hamill, Mary T.

Mary T. Eicke Hamill, 92, of Northford, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford. She was the beloved wife of the late Oliver Hamill. Mary was born in Brooklyn, New York on July 7, 1926 and was the daughter of the late Harry and Helen Ahearn Eicke. She had worked for Michael's Jewelers, Guilford as a sales associate for many years. Mary was a member of the Red Hatters, volunteered at the CT Hospice, Branford and with the nuns at St. Frances Cabrini Day Care. Mary was a meticulous housekeeper, fiercely independent, vibrant, caring and always lived life on her own terms. Mother of Linda (Brian) Hamill-Skonieczny, Thomas Hamill, the late Gregory and Patricia Hamill. Grandmother of Krista, Kelsey and Morgan. Great-grandmother of Paige and Beckham. Also survived by her "Other Family" the Labagnara family. Predeceased by her sisters Dorothy Goe and Nancy Vinci.

Family and friends are invited to go directly to Church of the Resurrection, 115 Pond Hill Road, Wallingford on Monday morning at 11:00 to attend a Memorial Mass. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. There will be no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. The North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements.

www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 24, 2019