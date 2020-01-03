New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:30 AM
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Therese Church of St. John Bosco Parish
105 Leetes Island Road
Branford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Ouellette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary T. Ouellette


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary T. Ouellette Obituary
Ouellette, Mary T.
Mary T. Melillo Ouellette of East Haven, formerly of Branford, passed away peacefully Thursday January 2, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. She was the wife of the late Roland Ouellette. Mary was born in New Haven March 8, 1927, daughter of the late Joseph and Rita Giovannitti Melillo. She worked as a bank manager for the Jefferson Federal Savings Bank until retiring. She was a woman of deep faith and had great love for her family including her children, Patricia Sperandeo (Anthony Mattei) of East Haven and Douglas (Isis) Ouellette of Westport; her sister-in-law Phyllis Melillo of East Haven; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her grandson, Joseph A. Pagliaro and her seven brothers and sisters.
Her funeral will leave the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford, Monday morning at 9:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Therese Church of St. John Bosco Parish, 105 Leetes Island Road, Branford, at 10:00. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery. Visiting hours are Sunday evening from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. For directions and online memorial see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -