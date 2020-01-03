|
Ouellette, Mary T.
Mary T. Melillo Ouellette of East Haven, formerly of Branford, passed away peacefully Thursday January 2, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. She was the wife of the late Roland Ouellette. Mary was born in New Haven March 8, 1927, daughter of the late Joseph and Rita Giovannitti Melillo. She worked as a bank manager for the Jefferson Federal Savings Bank until retiring. She was a woman of deep faith and had great love for her family including her children, Patricia Sperandeo (Anthony Mattei) of East Haven and Douglas (Isis) Ouellette of Westport; her sister-in-law Phyllis Melillo of East Haven; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her grandson, Joseph A. Pagliaro and her seven brothers and sisters.
Her funeral will leave the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford, Monday morning at 9:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Therese Church of St. John Bosco Parish, 105 Leetes Island Road, Branford, at 10:00. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery. Visiting hours are Sunday evening from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. For directions and online memorial see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 4, 2020