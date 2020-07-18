Velleca, Mary
Mary Ematrudo Velleca, 85, of Hamden, formerly of Robin Drive, East Haven passed away on Thursday, July 9th, 2020 at Meadow Mills Assisted Living & Memory Care in Hamden. She was the beloved wife of 64 years to the late John A. Velleca who passed away on June 2nd, 2020. Mary was born in New Haven on January 9, 1935 and was the daughter of the late James and Theresa D'Addio Ematrudo. A graduate of the former St. Raphael's School of Nursing, Mary was a Registered Nurse working as a labor and delivery nurse at the Hospital of St. Raphael for 40 years. Mary was devoted to her family and loved them all unconditionally. Mother of Lynn V. Sette (Christopher), John D. Velleca, Karen A. Brady (Kevin). Grandmother of Allegra & Kyra Sette, Jenni Velleca, Kayla & Ryan Brady. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her brothers Louis and James Ematrudo.
The visiting hours will be Thursday morning, July 23rd from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue (masks and social distancing required). Her funeral procession will leave at 11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 2819 Whitney Avenue, Hamden at 11:30 a.m. (masks and social distancing required). Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. www.northhavenfuneral.com