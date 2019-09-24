|
Wiedersheim, Mary
Mary Elizabeth Schneidewind Wiedersheim, 94, of Hamden, passed away September 11, 2019, at Whitney Center. She was a vibrant presence at Whitney Center, where she headed the art committee and curated several residential floors of art. She was also a talented bridge player. Elizabeth attended Verona High School (NJ) and won a scholarship from the New Jersey Daughters of the American Revolution to attend the New Jersey College for Women (later known as Douglass College, a division of Rutgers University). She later worked as a buyer for Charles A. Stevens in Chicago, where she met her husband, William A. Wiedersheim III. She was predeceased by her husband and two brothers, William Schneidewind and Gilbert Schneidewind, as well as her two children. She is survived by a granddaughter and 12 nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in Elizabeth Wiedersheim's name to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, 246 W. 38th St., Suite 503, New York, NY 10018.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 25, 2019