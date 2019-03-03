Verdi, Mary Y.

Mary Y. Verdi, of Hamden passed away peacefully at her home March 1, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late James L. Verdi. Born in New Haven January 4, 1920 daughter of the late Michael and Immaculata DeLucia Vigliotti, Mary was a crossing guard for the New Haven Police Dept. for many years. She later worked as a driving instructor for Pam's Driving School and as a teacher's aide at St. Rose School in New Haven. Mary was a volunteer at the Clelian Center in Hamden for over 20 years. She is the beloved mother of Michael and James (Deeann) Verdi. Sister of Julia Dericco, and the late Josephine Maricondi, and Winifred and Sam Vigliotti. Grandmother of Stephanie (Ronald) Pringle and James Robert (Jamie) Verdi. Great grandmother of Tyler, Dominic, and Matteo Verdi. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held Tuesday morning from 8:00-9:30 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. 11 Wooster Place in New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church 129 Edwards St. in New Haven at 10. Entombment will follow in St. Lawrence Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clelian Center 261 Benham St. Hamden, CT 06514. Share a memory and sign Mary's guest book online at www.iovanne.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 3, 2019