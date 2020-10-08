Yankowski, Mary
SEYMOUR: Mary (Wasko) Yankowski, age 92, a lifelong resident of Seymour, beloved wife of the late Carl Yankowski, entered peaceful rest on Saturday, October 3, 2020 in Shady Knoll Health Care, Seymour. Born in Seymour on August 31, 1928, she was the daughter of the late William and Anastasia (Klimosky) Wasko. Mary enjoyed working at Sikorsky Aircraft in Stratford for many years until her retirement. She always talked about how fortunate she was to travel to Italy, Greece and Egypt, as well as to many interesting places in the U.S. Mary is survived by her daughter Linda Biagioni and her husband, Andrew of MD, a sister, Janet Katrenya of Oxford, a brother, James Wasko and his wife, Catherine, of Terryville, and numerous loving nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service of Requiem Eucharist will be held on Tuesday October 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. DIRECTLY in Trinity Episcopal Church, 91 W. Church St., Seymour, CT 06483. Interment will follow in Three Saints Cemetery in Derby, CT. Calling Hours will be held on Monday October 12, 2020 from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. at Ralph E. Hull Funeral Home, 161 West Church St., Seymour, CT 06483. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit us at www.hullfh.com
. Masks and social distancing will be required at mass/services/burial.