Antonino, MaryAnn
MaryAnn Ucci Antonino, age 84 of Sawmill Rd. Milford, CT, devoted and loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and long-time wife of Louis Antonino Sr., passed peacefully on Monday August 26, 2019. Born in New Haven, CT on August 13, 1935, MaryAnn lived in Milford for almost 60 years. The only daughter of the late Frank and Anna Liguori Ucci, MaryAnn is survived by husband Louis Antonino Sr., sons Louis Antonino Jr. (Deborah) and Jerry Antonino, grandchildren Erin Antonino and Ryan (Karen) Antonino, three great-grandchildren, younger brother Jerry Ucci, many loving nieces and nephews and a large extended family. MaryAnn was predeceased by youngest son Richard Antonino and brothers Phillip, Anthony and Frank Ucci. MaryAnn took pride in being a dedicated and accomplished homemaker. Her family was always well cared for, her home always pristine, her appearance flawless, her sauce and meatballs delicious and her sacrifices many. MaryAnn will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday August 31, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Church of Precious Blood Parish 70 Gulf St. Milford, CT 06461
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 29, 2019