Buonasora, MaryAnn (Notaro)

MaryAnn (Notaro) Buonasora, 86, of Hamden, passed away March 30, 2019 at CT Hospice in Branford. She was the beloved wife of the late Vito Anthony Buonasora, to whom she was married for 46 years. Born on May 12, 1932 and raised in Hamden, MaryAnn was the daughter of the late Angelo and Madeline (Cuccaro) Notaro. She was one of the original Greene Street Girls of Sacred Heart Academy, a member of the first graduating class of 1950. She was a founding member of the Church of the Ascension, where she was a former president of the Ladies Guild, a Eucharistic Minister, and church Bingo volunteer. She was a member of the Council of Catholic Women and prepared weekly meals for Columbus House and St. Ann's Soup Kitchen for many years. MaryAnn was devoted to her family and loved to help others. She was an excellent cook and baker who prepared countless meals for her family, her church, and the homeless. She was the recipient of the St. Joseph's Medal of Appreciation from the Archdiocese of Hartford. MaryAnn was an avid fan of the New York Yankees. She also adored her beloved Maltese, Maggie. She is survived by her loving children, John Buonasora (Tina) of North Haven; Catherine D'Ambrosia (Frank Geraghty); and Angela Izzo all of Hamden, and her cherished grandchildren, Nicholas (Breanna Aurigema) D'Ambrosia, and Anthony (Catalina) D'Ambrosia; Julie-Anne, Lauren, and Rachel Buonasora; and Erica and Michael Izzo. She was predeceased by a brother, Robert Notaro and a sister, Rosemary Walhstrom. She also leaves behind her sister Josephine "Babe" (John) Early and her brothers Ralph "Sonny" Notaro of North Haven; Anthony (Shirley) Notaro of Florida; and Franklin (Carol) Notaro of Wallingford and many nieces and nephews. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Ascension Church at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, followed by interment in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the Peter H.Torello & Son F.H., 1022 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the CT Hospice, Inc., 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405 or at https://www.hospice.com/product-category/memorial-gift/. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 31, 2019