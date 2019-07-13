Giovanni, Maryann

Maryann W. Giovanni, 65, received her angel wings on July 9, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital. Loving mother of Miche'al (Joseph) Santangelo and Dom Giovanni; beloved grandmother to Isaac, Alex and grandpup, Boo.

Maryann was born in New Haven, CT on October 10, 1953 to the late Edward and Janet (Wynne) Wynne. She attended St. Mary's High school in New Haven and then SCSU for a degree in teaching. Maryann worked at the New Haven Public Library, SNET/AT&T and before leaving for medical reasons at the University of New Haven as the Assistant Director of Financial Aid. Maryann loved singing, angels and breakfast. She was devoted to her faith, family, friends and finding preventions for the medical complexities that plagued her. Maryann was loved by all that were lucky enough to be in her presence.

Besides her children and grandchildren, Maryann is survived by her sisters: Irene Werner and Janet Wynne as well as her brothers: Gerald (Nancy) Wynne, Edward Wynne and Michael (Darlene) Wynne. She is also survived by several aunts, nieces and nephews, great-nephews and many loving cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 10:00 AM at Most Holy Trinity Church, 84 N. Colony Road, Wallingford. A private interment will be held the following day at St. John Cemetery. Relatives and friends may attend a visitation on Monday evening, July 15, 2019, from 4 PM to 8PM at the B.C. Bailey Funeral Home, 273 S. Elm Street, Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Maryann's name to either the Jeffery Modell Foundation at http://jmfworld.com/hq/donate or to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the NIH at http://www.niaid.nih.gov/. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.baileycares.com. Published in The New Haven Register on July 14, 2019