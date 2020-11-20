Peloso, Maryann
Maryann Peloso, 80, of New Haven passed away on November 16, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late George 'Mickey' Peloso. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Stacey Peloso and loving grandson, Christian Peloso, sisters, Barbra DeMayo and Jacquelin (Arthur) Sarzen, and her nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her sons, Michael Peloso and Christopher Peloso, and her sister Joan.
Maryann was born in New Haven on June 23, 1940, to the late Mario and Concetta DiNicola Vitelli. Prior to retirement, Maryann worked as a deli manager for Waldbaums Stores. Anyone that knew Maryann knew that her love of fashion, QVC, McDonald's coffee, Saturday's at the salon and Tom Brady are just a few things that made her so awesome. 'One of a kind' doesn't even begin to describe her. Maryann was loved by all and will forever live on in our hearts.
A private ceremony will be held for her. West Haven Funeral Home at the Green is entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Leukemia Society
in her honor. To leave a message for her family, please visitwww.westhavenfuneral.com
.