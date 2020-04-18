|
|
Santacroce, MaryAnn
Our beloved mother MaryAnn (Polly) Santacroce left this world to join her one true love, her husband Anthony Santacroce Jr., on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the age of 88 with her children by her side. She leaves to keep her memory alive her children Anthony (Patti) Santacroce III and Maria (Nicholas) Vermiglio, both of Hamden; and Frank (Patti) Santacroce of North Haven; her grandchildren, who always brought joy to her, Nicholas and Phillip Vermiglio; Ava, Kelli and Sammi Santacroce. She also leaves her sister Dolores (Anthony) Onofrio of Florida; and her brother Andrew Coppola of West Haven. She was predeceased by her brother Louis Coppola of East Haven. She was retired from Dunkin Donuts, Caldor's, and was an active member of the Miller Senior Center and Partnership Day Care, both of Hamden. MaryAnn had an infectious smile and laugh. To know her was to love her! A special thanks to the CNA's and nurses at Hamden Health Care who took time to treat her like family. A memorial mass and celebration of life will be scheduled on a future date. Share a memory and sign MaryAnn's guest book at www. Torellofh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020