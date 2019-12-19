|
Wilcock, MaryAnn
MaryAnn L. Wilcock, 74, of Milford, beloved wife of Peter Wilcock, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2019. Born on January 16, 1945 in Bridgeport, she was the daughter of the late Josephine (Alan) Schroeder and William Wieczorek.
MaryAnn was a lifelong resident of Milford. She retired from DMS in 2015 and was a past president of the Women's Auxiliary at the City Point Yacht Club in New Haven. MaryAnn enjoyed spending her time boating and being with her family and friends.
MaryAnn leaves behind her beloved son, Shawn (Jennifer) Wilcock; cherished grandchildren, Morgan and Scott Wilcock; siblings, Joann Wieczorek and Alice (David) Gray; and many extended family and friends.
Friends and family may call on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service to conclude the services at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at . To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 20, 2019