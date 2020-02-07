|
Butler, Maryanne
Maryanne Butler of Branford died on Thursday, February 6 at Branford Hills Health Care Center. She was the wife of the late Richard Butler. Maryanne was born in New Haven on March 26, 1929, a daughter of John and Mary Sienkiewicz Coolac. She worked for SNET for many years. Thank you to all the incredible caregivers who became part of Maryanne's family. The humanity, compassion, and dignity you showed Maryanne will always be remembered. Special thanks to Seasons Hospice and Branford Hills Health Care.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10:00 at St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish in Branford. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery in Branford. There will be no calling hours. The W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. Please see online memorial @ www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 9, 2020