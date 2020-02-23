|
|
Johnson, Maryanne Elizabeth
Maryanne Elizabeth Johnson, age 31 of New York City, beloved daughter of David and Carol DellaValle Johnson, passed away suddenly Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Maryanne was born in New Haven, CT. She was a graduate of Gulf Coast High School, Naples FL, Florida Gulf Coast University and the Fashion Institute of Technology, New York. Maryanne was a talented actress, who accomplished more in her thirty-one years then most would in a lifetime. In addition to her parents, survivors include her brother Peter D. Johnson of Naples, FL, aunt Allyson McLoughlin and husband Gene of Fairfield, uncle Ronald Walters of Florida, four cousins Owen McLoughlin and wife Coleen, Conor and Olivia McLoughlin, and Michelle Walters. Maryanne was the loving MOM to her dalmatian Brooke. She was predeceased by her uncle James DellaValle, aunt Dawne Walters, and cousins Barbara and Scott Walters. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m., meeting directly in St. Pius X Church, 834 Brookside Drive, Fairfield, with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Friends may greet the family Thursday morning after 10:00 a.m., in the Church prior to Mass. We ask that you remember Mare in your prayers. To send online condolences, please visit
www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 24, 2020