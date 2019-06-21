|
Embler, Marycurtis
Marycurtis Rheta Embler, 90, of Hamden, previously married to the late John R. Zabiloski, passed away June 17, 2019. She was born in New Haven August 14, 1928, a daughter of the late William Francis and Viola Flanigan Embler, was a lifelong resident of Ford St., and a parishioner of the Church of St. Rita. She is survived by a beloved son, William Embler Zabiloski, and his wife Mary Ann Athanas of Shelburne, VT. Predeceased by daughters Mary Anne and Patricia Susan Zabiloski. Also survived by a son John Embler (Zabiloski).
Funeral Mass and Interment will be private. For more information or to send a condolence, please see her obituary at www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on June 23, 2019