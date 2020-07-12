1/1
Maryjane Rudewicz
RUDEWICZ, MARYJANE
MaryJane Eimmerman Rudewicz, 78, of North Haven passed away peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020 at her home. She was born in New Haven on September 12, 1941 and was the daughter of the late Harry and Margaret Quirk Eimmerman. MaryJane was a graduate of the former St. Raphael's School of Nursing and had worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Masonic Health Care Center and later at the Montowese Health and Rehabilitation Center for over 30 years until her retirement. She was a member of the Northeast Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Mother of JeanneMarie Scully (Dan), Steven Rudewicz (Sharon), Patty Ann Perry (Michael) and the late Kevin Rudewicz. Mother-in-law of Karen Rudewicz. Sister of James Eimmerman (Marie) and the late Marge Planz, Harry J., Robert and Patricia N. Eimmerman. Also survived by nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Private funeral services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Prionalliance.org www.northhavenfuneral.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
