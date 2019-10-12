New Haven Register Obituaries
|
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Lawrence Church
Resources
Marylouise Bernadette Cofransesco

Marylouise Bernadette Cofransesco Obituary
Cofransesco, Marylouise Bernadette
MaryLouise Bernadette Cofrancesco, age 70, of West Haven passed away suddenly at home on October 9, 2019. She was born in New Haven, daughter of the late Anthony G. and Angelina R. Cannavina Cofrancesco II. MaryLou is survived by her siblings, Anthony G. Cofrancesco III of West Haven and Elise D. Cofrancesco Mineo and her husband Michael of Guilford and her loving dog Skylar. Marylou attended West Haven Public Schools. She obtained her BA at Albertus Magnus College, a Master's Degree in Spanish from Middlebury College and a Master's Degree in Guidance Counseling from CCSU. Prior to her retirement, she was a Spanish and Latin teacher, for 32 years, at Nonnewong High School. MaryLou was an avid lover of Mini Schnauzers, the New York Yankees and the UCOON Lady Huskies. She found great interest in history. She enjoyed movies, books, and cooking good meals.
The hours for visitation will be Wednesday from 4-7pm at the West Haven Funeral Home. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Thursday morning at 9:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Lawrence Church at 10am. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 14, 2019
