Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-7114
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rita Church
MaryLouise Cleary Obituary
Cleary, MaryLouise
At her home October 4, 2019 MaryLouise Cleary, 95, of Hamden. Wife of the late Walter F. Cleary. Loving mother of Edward F. Cleary of New Haven, Patrick J. Cleary of Bonita Springs, FL formerly of Branford, John V. Cleary of West Haven, Paul D. Cleary of West Palm Beach, FL, Kathleen M. Bannon of San Francisco, CA, Maureen F. Sullo and Mary Patricia Cleary both of Hamden. Also survived by 6 cherished grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother Edward Lynch and a granddaughter Kimberly Elizabeth Sullo. Mrs. Cleary was born in New Haven on April 5, 1924 daughter of the late Walter and Esther Free Lynch. Prior to her retirement she worked as a customer service representative with the Social Security administration. Funeral from Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden on Monday at 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Rita Church. Burial in All Saints Cemetery. Calling hours are Sunday from 3 - 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to LEAP, 31 Jefferson St., New Haven, CT 06511. To Leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 5, 2019
