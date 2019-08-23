|
Matsumoto, Masayoshi "Maco"
Masayoshi "Maco" Matsumoto, 49, of New Haven; passed away unexpectedly on August 16, 2019 at home. He was born on January 4, 1970 in Tokyo, Japan; the son of the late Hiroaki and Yukiko (Endo) Matsumoto. Maco was loved by so many including his brother, Yoshiaki Matsumoto of Japan; his partner of nearly 10 years, Frank Stellabotte; and his canine companions; Pico, Lula, and especially the late Louise Piccolina. Maco graduated from Clark College in Vancouver and studied harpsichord and piano at the Conservatory of Grand Avignon.
He began his career at the Virgin Megastores of Tokyo prior to moving to his "second home," Los Angeles, where he was employed by JTB International for over 15 years. Most recently, he worked for the Kitano Hotel and Rakuten of New York City. Maco enjoyed learning new languages and traveling throughout the globe where he made lifelong friends wherever he went. He was also passionate about Ho'oponopono, the Hawaiian practice of reconciliation and forgiveness.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial in St. Aedan's Church, 112 Fountain Street, New Haven on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 12 Noon. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. The North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 25, 2019