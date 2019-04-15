Stasiak, Mason Travis

Mason Travis Stasiak, 20, of Hamden, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019. He was born in New Haven on November 25, 1998 the cherished only child of Jeffrey and Melissa Hackett Stasiak. Mason played for the Hamden Youth Hockey Association for many years earning two State Championships. Mason also played football for Hamden Middle School and Notre Dame High School-West Haven from where he graduated in 2016. After graduating from WyoTech with honors in 2018. Mason worked for Tri-State Kenworth as a heavy-duty diesel mechanic. He learned his love of mechanics while working at Star Distributors during high school. He was a past member of the Hamden Police Explorers. Mason had a work ethic uncommon in today's generations. He was passionate about his lifted Explorer and '66 International pick-up truck. He was happiest getting dirty turning wrenches, off-roading, and attending truck meets with his many friends. Mason was a gentle giant with a huge heart, quick wit, bright smile and infectious laugh, ever present with a shoulder to lean on, an ear to listen, and words of encouragement. Along with his parents, Mason is survived by grandparents, Sharon Reynolds, Rosemarie (Gaetano) Migliaro, and Joseph Stasiak. Nephew of Brooke (Thomas) Stegner, Joseph (Lynne) Stasiak, Jeffrey (Shannon) Pregman, Douglas (Allison) Pregman, Melissa (Nkemakonam) Okpokwasili. Predeceased by Grandparents Michael (Phyllis) Hackett and Aunt Tracy Stasiak. Also survived by many great-aunts, great uncles, cousins and a vast group of friends. The visiting hours will be Wednesday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Family and friends are invited to go directly to Divine Mercy Parish at St. Rita's Church, 1620 Whitney Avenue, Hamden Thursday morning at 11:00 for a blessing. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 16, 2019