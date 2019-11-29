New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swan Funeral Home
825 Boston Post Road
Madison, CT 06443
(203) 245-2488
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Swan Funeral Home
825 Boston Post Road
Madison, CT 06443
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret's Church
24 Academy St
Madison, CT
View Map
Burial
Following Services
West Cemetery
Madison, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mathilda Ellwanger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mathilda Ellwanger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mathilda Ellwanger Obituary
Ellwanger, Mathilda
Mathilda A. Ellwanger of Madison died peacefully at home on November 25, 2019. Born in the Bronx she was the daughter of the late John and Anna Muller. After graduation from Catholic school, Mattie worked as an Administrative Assistant for Combustion Engineering in Manhattan. In 1968 she moved to Madison with her family where she was very involved with St. Margaret Church. She was the loving mother of Charles F. Ellwanger of the Bronx, Joseph M. Ellwanger and his late wife Donna of New London and Carolyn and Thomas Kuczenski of Madison. She also leaves behind her aide of four years Mary Donkor. Mattie's true legacy is the love of her family and the life she has followed under God's direction. She loved Madison and made many friends with her infectious personality. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Friends may greet the family on Sunday, December 1, from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. in the Swan Funeral Home, 825 Boston Post Rd., Madison, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, December 2, at 10 a.m. DIRECTLY in St. Margaret's Church, 24 Academy St., Madison, CT. Burial to immediately follow Mass in West Cemetery, Madison, CT. For further details, please visit www.swanfuneralhomemadison.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mathilda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -