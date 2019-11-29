|
|
Ellwanger, Mathilda
Mathilda A. Ellwanger of Madison died peacefully at home on November 25, 2019. Born in the Bronx she was the daughter of the late John and Anna Muller. After graduation from Catholic school, Mattie worked as an Administrative Assistant for Combustion Engineering in Manhattan. In 1968 she moved to Madison with her family where she was very involved with St. Margaret Church. She was the loving mother of Charles F. Ellwanger of the Bronx, Joseph M. Ellwanger and his late wife Donna of New London and Carolyn and Thomas Kuczenski of Madison. She also leaves behind her aide of four years Mary Donkor. Mattie's true legacy is the love of her family and the life she has followed under God's direction. She loved Madison and made many friends with her infectious personality. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Friends may greet the family on Sunday, December 1, from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. in the Swan Funeral Home, 825 Boston Post Rd., Madison, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, December 2, at 10 a.m. DIRECTLY in St. Margaret's Church, 24 Academy St., Madison, CT. Burial to immediately follow Mass in West Cemetery, Madison, CT. For further details, please visit www.swanfuneralhomemadison.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 30, 2019