Matilda Caso of Branford died Monday, January 13, 2020 at Apple Rehab in Guilford. She was the wife of the late Fred J. Caso. Mrs. Caso was born in Stony Creek January 16, 1927, daughter of the late Constantino and Celia Finos Balestracci. She had worked as a seamstress in New Haven for many years until retiring. She is survived by her daughter Gianna Testa of Branford; her grandchildren, Michael (Jennifer) Testa and Christina (David) Frattura; her great-grandchildren, Luciana Testa, Angelina and Dominic Frattura; and her sister Rena (Roy) Hottin of Guilford. Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday (TODAY) at 10:00 in St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish, 731 Main Street, Branford. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the , 200 Executive Boulevard, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. For directions and online memorial see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 15, 2020