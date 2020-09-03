1/1
Matilda Consiglio
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Matilda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Consiglio, Matilda
Matilda Guercia Consiglio of East Haven died September 2, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Vincent Consiglio, Jr. Born in Benevento, Italy on September 23, 1934 to the late Thomas and Maria Grace Sanzari Guercia, she was a seamstress at Robby Len Swimwear Co. for many years and an avid Red Sox fan. Matilda dedicated her life to her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She was a fabulous cook and her house was always open to everyone. She was a loving mother and grandmother to Josephine Genova and her children James, Steven, Stefani and Nicole, Maria Paolillo, her husband Alphonse and their children Louis, Alphonse Jr., Tina and Vincent and Vincent Consiglio III, his wife Laura and their children Christina, Jessica, Vincent IV, Anthony and Joseph. Devoted sister to Cesare (Fernanda) Guercia and the late Pompeo and Lucio Guercia. The family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregiver Mary, her granddaughter Stefani Genova and true friend to the family, Ken Dagliere, for the exceptional care and love given to their Mother.
Visiting hours will be Saturday morning from 8:00 -10:00 a.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place. Masks and social distancing are mandatory. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish of Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. www.diabetes.org. Share a memory and sign Matilda's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Iovanne Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish of Our Lady of Pompeii Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved