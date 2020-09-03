Consiglio, Matilda
Matilda Guercia Consiglio of East Haven died September 2, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Vincent Consiglio, Jr. Born in Benevento, Italy on September 23, 1934 to the late Thomas and Maria Grace Sanzari Guercia, she was a seamstress at Robby Len Swimwear Co. for many years and an avid Red Sox fan. Matilda dedicated her life to her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She was a fabulous cook and her house was always open to everyone. She was a loving mother and grandmother to Josephine Genova and her children James, Steven, Stefani and Nicole, Maria Paolillo, her husband Alphonse and their children Louis, Alphonse Jr., Tina and Vincent and Vincent Consiglio III, his wife Laura and their children Christina, Jessica, Vincent IV, Anthony and Joseph. Devoted sister to Cesare (Fernanda) Guercia and the late Pompeo and Lucio Guercia. The family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregiver Mary, her granddaughter Stefani Genova and true friend to the family, Ken Dagliere, for the exceptional care and love given to their Mother.
Visiting hours will be Saturday morning from 8:00 -10:00 a.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place. Masks and social distancing are mandatory. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish of Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association
