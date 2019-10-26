|
DeFrancesco, Matilda F.
Matilda F. DeFrancesco, 86, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Masonicare, Wallingford. Born in New Haven on March 5, 1933, daughter of the late Gaetano DeFrancesco and Carmel Santore DeFrancesco LeClair. Matilda had worked for the former Sero Shirt Company and later for US Surgical which is now Covidian. She enjoyed playing cards and bingo, watching wrestling and the UCONN Men and Girls' basketball. Matilda was a very caring and giving women, she supported many charities, especially those benefiting children and veterans, but most of all she loved being with her family who she loved unconditionally. Sister of Ralph DeFrancesco (Marie), Carmel Proto (the late Robert). Aunt of Roberta Urbano (the late Mario), Lauren Salerno (David), Michael Proto, Paula DeFrancesco and the late Stephen R. DeFrancesco and Robert M. Proto, Jr. Also survived by great nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews who she adored. Predeceased by her stepfather Henry LeClair.
The visiting hours will be Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A funeral service will be conducted in the funeral home on Tuesday morning at 11:00 with the Rev. Timothy Meehan officiating. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , Kids Wish Network or the . www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 27, 2019