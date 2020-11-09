Cookson, Matthew B.
Matthew Brian Cookson of Branford died Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Pawcatuck, CT. Matthew was born March 10, 1980 in New Haven, son of Mary Ellen Riccio of Madison and the late Edwin L. Cookson. He had worked as the tap room manager for Stony Creek Brewery for the past seven years. He had always worked in the food service industry at many places, including Friendly's, the Chowder Pot, Margarita's, Prime 16 of Orange, Thimble Island Brewery, Woodbridge Social Club, Stony Creek Brewery, No Worries Brewery and the Eel Pot. Besides his mother, he is survived by his brothers, John (Tonette) Cookson of Naugatuck and Marc Cookson of Applegate, OR; his girlfriend, Samantha Perrelli of Branford; his niece and nephew, Elos and Reishi Cookson; his best friend of thirty years, Christina "Crispy" Astarita of Branford and his beloved cat, Yorick. He was predeceased by his brother Michael Cookson.
Visiting hours will be Tuesday evening (Today) from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford. All social distancing guidelines are in effect (facemasks must be worn, no physical contact, six-foot separation, and no socializing inside the funeral home). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday morning at 10:00 in St. John Bosco Parish at St. Mary Church, 731 Main Street, Branford (100 person maximum). Burial will follow in In Memoriam Cemetery, Wallingford. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com
